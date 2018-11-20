Fans can’t stop laughing at this video of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh from the airport. Watch

If their fans needed any more proof that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two very different people, here is something that will clear all doubts. A new video of the two as newlyweds has gone viral on social media and their fans just love it.

The video shows Deepika and Ranveer at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday. While Deepika is seen taking the stairs, Ranveer chose to take the escalators right next to her. She can be seen with her eyes fixed on him as he nonchalantly leans over the railing.

Their fans cannot help but laugh and fawn at how different they are. “They are best example of opposite attracts. Contrast people make best couple they complete each other like deepveer,” wrote a fan. “So adorable! Best couple ever,” commented another. “Lazy guy he should accompany her,” wrote another fan.

Ranveer and Deepika are in Bangalore to host a wedding reception for their extended families on Wednesday. It will be followed by another in Mumbai on November 28 where they will be joined by their friends from Bollywood.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They followed Konkani wedding rituals on the first day and then got married again the next day with an Anand Karaj ceremony. Their wedding was highly secretive with the media not being allowed to take any pictures. The two posted official pictures from the wedding on November 15, which went viral in a few minutes.The couple was dating for over six years before they solemnised their relationship last week.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh next will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Deepika will play acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 20:19 IST