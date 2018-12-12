Koffee with Karan: First look of Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor on the couch revealed. See pic

Koffee with Karan season 6 has an exciting combination of guests, including Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. The first look of their appearance on the show has been shared on social media and it looks like the two of them have gotten quite comfortable on the couch. In the picture, Priyanka is seen slouching, while Kareena is facing her.

The pictures feature Kareena in a red outfit, while Priyanka Chopra is seen in a mustard yellow outfit. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source was quoted as saying, “The actresses will be shooting in the first half as they will be preparing to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding festivities later in the day. Karan Johar has planned a lot of fun segments for them that will highlight their newfound friendship.”

The source also added, “While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, among other topics.”

Priyanka recently tied the knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas. The pictures from their two-day ceremony went viral on social media, especially, the veil that Priyanka wore for her Christian wedding. Kareena, on the other hand, is busy with two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s Good News; and in Karan Johar’s directorial titled Takht alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and others.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 19:19 IST