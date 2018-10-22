Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 10 pics that prove she can be cute, stylish and hot whenever she wants

Actor Parineeti Chopra may still feel like a bubbly young child but she turns 30 on Monday, as hard as it may be to believe. It has been seven years since she made her Bollywood debut and there is still a lot to expect from this energetic and vivacious young actor. On Parineeti’s birthday, here is a little secret for you -- films were not on her mind to begin with.

Parineeti’s venture into Bollywood was most interesting. She was an exemplary student at school and even earned a triple honours degree from Manchester Business School. She earned herself a position in the public relations division of Yash Raj Film but didn’t wish to join the movies.

She would accompany her sister Priyanka Chopra to shoots and when she saw her prepare for Saat Khoon Maaf, she found a new respect for actors and their craft. Soon, she took wanted to be a part of the industry. She worked with director Maneesh Sharma on Band Baaja Baraat and decided to study acting to become a full-time actor. With some stroke of luck and the power of her talent, filmmaker Aditya Chopra noticed her audition tapes and straightaway signed her for her three-film deal.

She made her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and was easily one of the most charming performers of the film. She then went on to work in films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasi. Her performance in all of the these films was widely applauded.

She was recently seen in movies like Golmaal Again and Meri Pyaari Bindu and will soon be seen in Kesari with Akshay Kumar and in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.

On Parineeti’s birthday, check out some of the most amazing pictures shared by her on social media:

