Game of Thrones fan imagines how Daenerys will react when she learns of Jon Snow’s true identity

With the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones just three months away, more and more fan theories are popping up on the internet everyday. People are wondering who will end up on the throne, who will perish in the war and whether there will be a fiery showdown at the end of it all.

One fan theory shared on Reddit, however, aims to talk about how the relationships will change in the final season, especially Dany and Jon’s. In the seventh season, we saw Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow fall in love, without realising that he is the son of her now dead elder brother. Being Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark’s son, Jon also has the bigger claim to the Iron Throne than Dany.

However, we have seen it throughout the series that Dany really thinks she is the true ruler of Westeros and has done anything and everything to take back the throne. Realising that the man she has fallen for suddenly has a bigger claim to the throne than her may not sit well with her. Sure, Jon has no interest in being the king of Westeros but as soon as Dany learns the truth, it will be too late for them.

I see it playing out something like this:

- Jon discovers the truth but goes into denial saying it’s not important.

- Other characters learn the truth, decide that Jon is a better leader than Dany.

- They urge Jon to usurp Dany, he refuses.

- Dany learns the truth from another source, becomes paranoid that there’s a plot to usurp her.

- Dany confronts Jon, driving a wedge between them.

- A situation develops forcing Jon to make a choice, replace Dany or risk losing the war.

- Jon usurps Dany.

Could this mean that Jon will lose the girl he loves once again? He watched Ygritte die in his arms at Castle Black, struck by Ollie’s arrow. Perhaps he will also have to watch Dany die?

Whether the theory gets realised or not, we will know when the show’s final season airs on April 14. The season will have six episodes of 90 minutes runtime each.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 20:41 IST