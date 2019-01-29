Parineeti Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ ‘shoe-stealing’ gift for Priyanka Chopra’s bridesmaids that shocked everyone

Actor Parineeti Chopra had said shortly after her cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in December that her brother-in-law, singer Nick Jonas surprised the bridesmaids with an unexpected gift. As reward for the ‘juta-churai’ ceremony at the wedding, Nick gave them all a really expensive gift but Parineeti didn’t reveal what it was. Until now.

Parineeti shot for a new season of Vogue BFFs on Monday, hosted by actor Neha Dhupia. She was joined by friend and tennis star Sania Mirza on the show. According to a report in Mid-Day, when Neha asked about her big bounty from the wedding, Parineeti said the girls and her had made up their minds to ask Nick for a big amount but the groom had come prepared. He signalled his groomsmen to bring out several diamond rings for all the bridesmaids, which also included actor Sophie Turner, businesswoman Isha Ambani and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. “He is the best,” Pari said about Nick.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in early December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They first got married as per Christian wedding rituals and again as per Hindu wedding rituals. They were joined by their close family and friends for the wedding.

The couple then hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai which were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her colleagues from Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others.

Priyanka and Nick are now in US. They attended a special reception hosted for them by his parents in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

Priyanka will now be seen with Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Zaira Wasim. Parineeti will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari. Her last film, Namastey England flopped at the box office.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:50 IST