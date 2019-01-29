Priyanka Chopra twins ‘with the hubby’ at bowling session, posts pictures with Nick Jonas. See them here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas spent quality time with their family after a series of wedding celebrations spread over a month, followed by several lunches and dinners, trips and parties. The newlyweds recently attended a small reception hosted by her in-laws in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They also went out for bowling. In a picture shared by Priyanka, they can be seen twinning in black and white. This went with the caption, “Twinning with the hubby.”

Nick also took out time to play with his nieces post the party. He shared an adorable picture of his younger niece in his arms and captioned it, “Family time. My precious niece Valentina.” Priyanka shared another lovely picture of her husband with the little one in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Fair to say she is possessive of uncle Nick.”

Nick Jonas with niece Valentine and wife Priyanka Chopra.

Valentina is the younger daughter of Nick’s older brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Deleasa. They also have an elder daughter named Alena Rose.

Priyanka’s in-laws hosted an intimate reception for the newlyweds in North Carolina a day earlier. Priyanka had also shared a picture of the family while thanking her mother-in law Denise Jonas and father-in-law Paul Jonas. While Nick’s side of the family, excluding him, was dressed in Indian wear, Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra was seen in a formal suit in the picture.

Priyanka is yet to resume work on her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. It is being directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Also read: Inside Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch: Kartik Aaryan makes his debut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone add to the fun

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 11:28 IST