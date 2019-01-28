Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding reception in US: Newlyweds dance together, joined by Sophie Turner

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new picture from her latest wedding reception, hosted by her husband and singer Nick Jonas’ parents in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kevin and Denise Jonas were seen dressed in Indian traditional outfits for the night, as was Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

“Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing,” she captioned the picture. More pictures and videos were shared on social media by Nick’s family and friends on Sunday. Priyanka was seen in an off-shoulder white dress while Nick was seen in a khaki jacket.

As they made their way into the restaurant, they were greeted by his family. In a video, Priyanka was seen hugging the guests at the party. Another video showed Priyanka and Nick swinging to the music as his brother, Joe Jonas sang his hit song, Cake By The Ocean. Joe’s fiance and television star Sophie Turner was also seen grooving to the song with a baby in her arms. Nick’s other two brothers, Kevin and Franklin were also seen at the party. Priyanka and Nick also cut a big cake with a little child helping them out. Check out more videos and pictures:

Priyanka arrived in Los Angeles earlier this month and has been living in her new Hollywood home with her new husband. Her dog Diana has also joined them at their new home.

Priyanka will soon be seen with Farhan Akhtar in her first Hindi movie in three years, The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and will also star Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:49 IST