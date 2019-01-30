Katrina Kaif shares pic from Bharat sets, provides new look at her character

Katrina Kaif has shared a new picture from behind-the-scenes of Bharat, her upcoming film that features Salman Khan in the lead role. Providing another look at her rustic character, Katrina can be seen with a curly hairdo and a bindi. The black and white picture also has the word ‘Bharat’ written in Hindi in a corner.

Katrina had previously shared another picture from the sets, which showed her on a lunch break with the cast and crew, including co-actor Sunil Grover. Katrina was wearing a saree in the picture. Another picture shared by her showed Salman and her characters at a recreated India-Pakistan border.

It hasn’t yet been specified who exactly Katrina will be playing in the ambitious film, although details about Salman’s character have begun trickling out. Salman will play a character who ages with the country, and will don several different looks in the film.

A recent teaser showed him as a circus performer, a navy officer, as well as an aging boxer. This is Salman’s third film with director Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously directed him in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - two of his biggest recent hits.

Katrina’s role was initially supposed to be played by Priyanka Chopra, in her much awaited return to Bollywood. But Priyanka dropped out weeks before filming was supposed to begin due to her wedding with singer-actor Nick Jonas. Much of her post-wedding receptions and downtime has coincided with Bharat’s shooting schedule.

Also read: Bharat teaser: Salman Khan’s 6 different looks, Katrina Kaif’s blink-and-you-miss appearance. See pics

Katrina starred in two of the most anticipated films of the year in 2018 - Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Both films tanked at the box office. Bharat is due out at Eid.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 16:45 IST