Alia Bhatt has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘grow a spine’ comment: I don’t deserve reaction like this

Alia Bhatt has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations that she is a ‘puppet’ of filmmaker Karan Johar’s, and doesn’t have a spine to give her own statements. According to a report on DNA, Alia said that she has done nothing to ‘get a reaction like this’.

She said, “I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don’t want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this.”

Kangana at a press interaction had alleged that ‘girls like’ Alia often expect her to attend screenings of their films and to promote their work on social media, but rarely repay the favour, especially during the release of her latest film, the historical epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She said that she has had enough of Bollywood ganging up against her for her outspokenness, and vowed to ‘expose’ each and every one of them.

Alia had earlier said that she will apologise to Kangana if she has offended her in any way. “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level,” she had said.

Kangana told Pinkvilla that she had made a personal phonecall to Alia to express her feelings. She said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work......I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film. I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt, tells her to grow a spine: I don’t consider you successful if you are Karan Johar’s puppet

Kangana, mincing no words during a press interaction for Manikarnika, had said, “One thing is for sure, I’m not going to spare anyone. Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them).”

Kangana has stoked the ire of everyone from Karan Johar, on whose show she accused him of promoting nepotism in the film industry, actor Hrithik Roshan, whom she called ‘a silly ex’ and then was entangled in a messy public dispute with, to director Krish, who has accused her of hijacking Manikarnika.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 14:04 IST