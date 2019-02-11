Koffee With Karan promo: Tara Sutaria says she has a crush on ex-Student of the Year. Is it Sidharth Malhotra?

Next up to sip some hot brew with Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan, is the team of Student of The Year 2. The ‘trio of the year’ Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria are all set to spill some beans on the couch.

The filmmaker on Sunday shot with the stunning trio and needless to say, the pictures have already created buzz on social media. In the picture, Karan has Tiger one side, who has his hand wrapped around Ananya, and Tara Sutaria on the other side, looking her glamorous best.

In clips shared from the upcoming episode of the show, Karan asks Ananya if people ask her what she has done to deserve to be on the show. She says she agrees with those people. “Because I have not done anything. I don’t deserve to be here,” she said. Tara said she has a crush on an ex-Student of the Year and Ananya and Karan began joining the dots. Tara is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with Student of the Year. Watch the clips here:

Also read: On Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday, here are photos to prove she looks the same as her FRIENDS days

With this episode, Karan will be introducing the cast of his upcoming film. This will be the first time the SOTY2 gang will appear on a chat show together.

The film is the second edition of one of Johar’s most successful flicks, Student of the Year, which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 15:08 IST