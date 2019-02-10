Here are unseen pictures of Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi to brighten up your Sunday

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared new pictures from his twins, Yash and Roohi’s second birthday party, held on February 8. The pictures, shared on his Instagram stories, show Karan posing with each of his kids, and his mother, Hiroo.

Yash and Roohi’s party was a star-studded affair, attended by some of the most popular Bollywood star kids and their parents. Spotted at the event were actors Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others. Among the children at the event were Shah Rukh Khan’s son, AbRam, Neha Dhupia’s newborn daughter Mehr, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, and Shahid Kapoor’s daughter, Misha.

Pictures and videos from the party showed the children having a blast, with music and singing and a huge cake.Several stars present at the party shared glimpses of it on their social media.

Karan has often spoken about how his twins have changed his life. His Instagram bio now reads, ‘father and then filmmaker’. He often shared pictures and videos of them on his Instagram, often from playdates with the kids of other actors. “I can’t thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us,” he had written on their first birthday.

Karan welcomed the twins in 2017. They were born via surrogacy and spent over 50 days in the hospital after their birth. While Yash is named after Karan’s late dad, Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name, Hiroo.

Karan has a big 2019 to look forward to, professionally. He will produce Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2 and Brahmastra, and will direct the period epic Takht.

