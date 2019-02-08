Inside Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash with Varun Dhawan, Taimur, AbRam and Misha. See pics, video

Karan Johar celebrated the birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi, in a manner that befits star kids. There were other star kids, there was colour, there was a big cake, there were gifts and loads of singing. Karan’s twins turned two on Thursday and the indulgent dad was over the moon.

In the morning, he put up video clips of Roohi and Yash with his mother, him and possibly some in the staff singing, Happy Birthday song for the kids. Later in the evening was the time for a kiddies party. Among the star attendees was Kareena Kapoor’s little son, Taimur Ali Khan. Roohi and Yash were dressed smartly in jeans, T-shirt and jackets while Taimur turned up in a light blue track suit. The three were spotted sitting on the grass.

The cake cutting itself was pretty fancy -- in a clip, Karan can be seen standing near a table with Yash and Roohi standing on it. In front of them is a three-tier cake, which has pictures of the two kids on them. As Karan and company starts singing the birthday song, Karan finds himself in a tricky position, as he can’t make any one of his kids cut the cake! At one point, he plants a kiss on his daughter’s forehead.

In another rather cute picture, Roohi and Yash can be seen wearing traditional clothes -- a South-Indian cream and gold bordered lehenga choli for Roohi, while Yash seems to be wearing, what looks like a south-Indian styles dhoti! They look absolutely adorable.

Mira Rajput and Neha Dhupia too shared pictures of Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan as their Instagram stories from Yash and Roohi birthday party.

In another picture, now online, little Yash is in the arms of Varun Dhawan and in another, together they look at the gifts that have piled up while Roohi is standing beside him.

Chat show host and actor Neha Dhupia too put up pictures from the celebration. It is not clear though if she was present at the bash. Mira Rajput too put up video clips of daughter Misha at the birthday bash. The little girl was seated on the driver’s seat in a toy bus with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya jumping behind her. In another, Abram and Misha can be seen playing around a lady singing nursery rhymes. And there is Yash, stretching himself on the floor.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 09:24 IST