On Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday, here are photos to prove she looks the same as her FRIENDS days

FRIENDS star and one of the world most loved actors, Jennifer Aniston has turned 50. As easy as that is to read, it becomes a lot more tough to digest once you look at her latest pictures.

She may have lived for half a century on this planet but Jennifer looks nothing like her age. The stunning blonde beauty is still fit and fabulous. She recently celebrated her birthday with friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Courtney Cox, Sandra Bullock and others (maybe including ex Brad Pitt?) and her new pics make us wonder if the sands of time affect her even half as much any regular person.

Jennifer rose to fame with her role in hit American sitcom FRIENDS in the 90s. She was 25 years old when she made he television debut and made her way into everyone’s heart with her beauty and charm. However, if you were to compare her pictures from then and now, the differences are not easy to notice. Here are a few examples:

Aniston had a celebration on Saturday for her birthday, which falls on Monday. Pitt was spotted outside the party, People.com reported. He made a casual entrance at the hotel, with his long hair slicked back underneath a cap.

Party guests included Pitt’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Aniston’s ex John Mayer and his ex Katy Perry, who was joined by beau Orlando Bloom.

George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Jennifer Meyer also attended the party, the source said.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 14:55 IST