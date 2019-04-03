Ranveer Singh to not endorse condoms, higher fee and marriage with Deepika Padukone may be the reasons

Ranveer Singh, who has been the face of a leading condom brand Durex for the last five years, will no longer be associated with it. According to a report in Forbes India, the actor and the company have “amicably” parted ways.

Quoting a source, the report said: “Both agreed to part ways amicably.” The Gully Boy’s higher fee and his new ‘married’ status -- Ranveer married actor Deepika Padukone in November last year -- could have had a bearing on the termination of the contract, the report added.

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding last year, the brand’s Twitter handle had tweeted: “We’ve got you covered. Congrats Deepika & Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it.” Ranveer and Deepika Padukone recently appeared in a new AC ad for the first time as a married couple earlier this month.

Ranveer has been on a high for a while now. After his high-profile wedding with Deepika in Italy, an event which received widespread publicity, his film Simmba released in December and went to be one of his biggest career hits. He followed it up with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which was both critically acclaimed and was a commercial success too. Just last week, Ranveer also launched his first independent record label IncInk and their collaboration Zeher by Kaam Bhari.

He is also preparing for his role in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 where he will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the victory of Indian cricket team in 1983 when India lifted the world cup, beating the tournament’s favourite West Indies. Ranveer has been picking up awards for his role as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

