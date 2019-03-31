GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh brings back Gully Boy swag, dances with Superwoman Lilly Singh

A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the GQ Style and Culture Award 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday. Spotted at the event were actors Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, among many others.

Ranveer kept his unconventional fashion sense going as he came dressed in a black suit but with a jacket adorned with cursive prints. Anushka too went for a bold gold and black pant suit combination, while Taapsee was seen in a bright red dress. The show also saw actors like Kalki Koechlin, Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Patralekha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jim Sarbh, Abhimannyu Dassani, Nakuul Mehta and Nupur Sanon (Kriti Sanon) attend it.

Ranveer Singh at the event.

Anushka Sharma at the GQ event in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao won the Rule-breaker of the Year award.

Taapsee Pannu shines in red at GQ Style and Culture awards.

Ranveer and YouTube star Superwoman, Lilly Singh also performed at the show. Ranveer was in his Gully Boy avatar at the show and also did a solo rap. Sharing a video of them singing, GQ India wrote: “So this just happened. @RanveerOfficial @IISuperwomanII #GQStyleAwards”

Rajkummar Rao won the Rule-breaker of the Year award while Ranveer was declared GQ’s Most Stylish Man. Sharing Ranveer’s solo video, GQ India wrote: “Our Most Stylish Man is a man of multiple talents. #GQStyleAwards.”

On Friday, two high profile shows saw many Bolywood stars in attendance--HT India’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai and Filmfare Middle East’s first anniversary event in Oman. Stars like Ranveer and Akshay Kumar were seen having a gala time at the HT awards show. Ranveer was his upbeat self as he imitated Kapil Dev’s bowling action onstage after collecing his award. He won the HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award.

Sanya Malhotra at the event.

Radhika Apte smiles as she poses for photographers at the GQ event.

Patralekha at the GQ event.

Jimmy Sarbh poses for photographers at the GQ Style and Culture Awards.

Esha Gupta at the GQ event in Mumbai.

Akshay and Ranveer danced to retro Hindi songs at the event. Kareena, who won HT India’s Most Stylish Award Jury’s Choice (Female) award, said that she was accepting the award on behalf of her son Taimur Ali Khan, who was ‘more stylish than Ranveer’.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 11:45 IST