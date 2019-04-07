Varun Dhawan invites you into the world of Kalank, created by 700 crew members over 3 months

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the makers of Kalank have revealed how the grand sets of the period drama were built over a span of three months, with the help of 700 crew member. Producer Karan Johar credited the crew with creating “the magic onscreen”. Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, Kalank is a period love saga that stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Khemmu.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Karan wrote, “The magic onscreen is created by them! Explore the #WorldOfKalank now - http://bit.ly/WorldOfKalank-Making …#Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman.” Alia also shared the video.

The video opens with Varun Dhawan getting off an old vehicle and declaring that he will show his grand sets to the audience. We are then shown wide shots of the sets and blueprints and a model of the entire set - the township of Husnabad being created. Later, we see director Abhishek explaining the sets to Varun in front of a miniature model of the township.

A woman’s voice tells us, “Abhishek is very specific about how he wants things to look. Each section was already panned out and we started puling paintings and references.” She says that it took three months to get the set ready for the shoot.

Varun enters the scene and shows the place where his character Zafar will be introduced in the film and says that the props used in the film were flown in from Afghanistan.Cinematographer Binod Pradhan tells us that the set was bigger than any set he has ever walked on - bigger even than the ones in Devdas. Javed Akhtar is also seen in the video who says, “Mujhe nahi pata aajkal bhi aise set hota hai. Pakeezah wagaira ka hota tha,” when Aditya asks him how he liked the sets.

After launching two songs from the film, the trailer of Kalank was finally unveiled last week. Originally conceptualised by late Yash Johar about 15 years ago, Kalank is set to hit theatres on April 17.

