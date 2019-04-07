Jeetendra dances to Jawani Janeman with wife Shobha at his 77th birthday party. Ekta Kapoor shares video

Bollywood actor Jeetendra turns 77 on Sunday and a video of him dancing with his wife at his birthday party has been shared online by their daughter Ekta Kapoor. The family had a grand party at Ekta’s residence Saturday night with several TV actors in attendance.

In the video, Jeetendra and wife Shobha are dancing to Jawani Jaaneman from Amitabh Bachchan’s Namakharam (1982). Jeetendra, clad in black, holds Shobha by her hands and dances before his wife tells him to stop. The two then turn their backs to the camera and greet the audience. Shobha looks elegant in a purple salwar suit, with a gajra adorning her hair, which is tied in a bun. The song was originally picturised on Parveen Babi.

Also read: Varun Dhawan’s fan threatens to harm his girlfriend, yells ‘I will kill Natasha’ after being denied meeting

Happie bday!! JAI MATA DI.... parents r GODS ON EARTH ! May u live my years too ! Happie bday papa pic.twitter.com/wDLVDByOsu — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 7, 2019

TV actors Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh attended the party, held Saturday night. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar was also spotted arriving for the celebrations.

Ekta also shared another video in which her parents, along with Mona Kapoor enjoy the song Saamne Ye Kaun Aaya from Randhir Kapoor’s Jawani Diwani (1972).

Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and shot to fame with his hit songs in Farz (1967). Mast Baharo Ka Mai Aashiq and Bar Baar Din Ye Aaye are some of the songs that were chartbusters in the era. Jeetendra also worked with Gulzar in films such as Parichay, Kinara and Khusboo. The actor, however, is widely remembered for his unique dancing style –he is called the jumping jack of Bollywood. Jeetendra now runs a production house with his wife and daughter, taking care of TV shows and films produced under the Balaji Films banner.

Watch Parveen Babi groove to Jawani Jaaneman:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 15:04 IST