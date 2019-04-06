Alia Bhatt breaks down as her Kathak performance on Kalank song gets standing ovation from Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been receiving wide acclaim for her Kathak performance in the song Ghar More Pardesiya from her upcoming film Kalank, was recently seen giving an impromptu performance on the sets of a dance reality show and what a performance it was! Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, who also accompanied her to the show Super Dancer Chapter 3, gave a standing ovation after her performance. Seeing the response her performance got, Alia was seen wiping a tears as choreographer Geeta Kapoor who is also one of the judges on the show, moved forward to put a ‘kala teeka’ on her.

Alia, who was present on the sets for promotions of Kalank, was watching a 6-year-old contestant perform on the song when she could not stop herself from joining the young artist on the stage. Once Alia came, things took a surprising turn with both the dancers matching pace and delivering a stunning dance sequence that involved several quick chakkars (spins).

Sharing a video of their dance performance on March 28, Alia wrote, “What an experience it was dancing with this little genius...#GharMorePardesiya looks so much more beautiful with her expressions and moves.”

What an experience it was dancing with this little genius...#GharMorePardesiya looks so much more beautiful with her expressions and moves. Tune in to @SonyTV on Saturday at 8 PM to watch #SuperDancerChapter3. #Kalank@Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/6oo9D3jntW — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 28, 2019

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan promote Kalank, during the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’, in Mumbai. ( PTI )

Earlier last month, makers of Kalank released the first song - Ghar More Pardesiya - a dance number that showed Alia dancing as co-star Madhuri Dixit watched her. Alia essays the role of Roop in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Varman while Varun plays Zafar. Madhuri plays a dancer named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and is set to hit theatres on April 17

