Alia Bhatt’s dance face off with a 6-year-old girl on Ghar More Pardesiya is worth a watch. See video

Actor Alia Bhatt’s new dance number Ghar More Pardesiya from her upcoming film, Kalank,is being liked by her fans across all age groups. The actor recently witnessed a 6-year-old girl perform on the song on Super Dancer Chapter 3 and couldn’t resist joining her on stage to shake a leg with her.

Alia shared the video of their dance performance on her Instagram account along with the caption, “What an experience it was dancing with this little genius...#GharMorePardesiya looks so much more beautiful with her expressions and moves.”

Alia’s co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha had accompanied her to the show as part of the film’s promotions.

What an experience it was dancing with this little genius...#GharMorePardesiya looks so much more beautiful with her expressions and moves. Tune in to @SonyTV on Saturday at 8 PM to watch #SuperDancerChapter3. #Kalank@Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/6oo9D3jntW — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 28, 2019

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha on sets of Super Dancer 3. ( Varinder Chawla )

While the little one seems to have mastered the dance steps to perfection, Alia too invited praise for her impromptu performance. However, this is not the first time that Alia have performed live on the hit dance number. The actor had left the audience in awe when she grooved on the song at the launch of Varun Dhawan’s song First Class.

Varun is seen alongside Kiara Advani in the song First Class from Kalank but it was Alia who stole the attention with her dance act at the launch event.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor wraps Good News song, celebrates with cakes. See pic

Alia is seen dancing around co-star Madhuri Dixit in Ghar More Pardesiya that also shows glimpses of Varun’s character looking for someone. While Alia plays Roop, Varun plays Zafar in the film. Madhuri is in the role of Bahaar Begum. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and has been directed by Abhishek Varman, of 2 States fame. Kalank is set to hit theatres on April 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 17:02 IST