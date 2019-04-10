Deepika Padukone posts ‘forever hungry’ throwback pic, Ranveer Singh rags her saying ‘nothing’s changed’. See their PDA

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture of herself, gorging on snacks, which has received a quick response from husband Ranveer Singh. “Forever hungry...& nothing’s changed!” Deepika captioned the picture.

“I can vouch for that! Nothing’s changed,” Ranveer commented, and also ‘liked’ the image, which shows Deepika wearing white frock, sitting with her back to another child.

Deepika and Ranveer often leave comments on each other’s social media posts. In fact, this was one of the ways in which fan theorised about their relationship before the couple had made any public announcements about it. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a secret ceremony in November, 2018, held at Italy’s Lake Como.

The latest instance of social media PDA between the two happened hours ago, when Deepika called Ranveer ‘candy’ in the comments of his latest Instagram post.

Before tying the knot, Ranveer would often leave comments on Deepika’s Instagram posts, calling her ‘gorgeous’ and leaving a trail of emojis. Deepika also called Ranveer ‘mine’ in a post, shared mere weeks before they announced their wedding.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together on three occasions, in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s unofficial love trilogy, which includes Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika is currently filming her upcoming fact-based drama, Chhapaak, in which she will play an acid attack survivor, based on real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey.

Ranveer recently delivered two back-to-back hits with Simmba and Gully Boy. He is currently training to play former cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming ‘83, based on the Indian team’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will play Mughal prince Dara Shikoh for director Karan Johar in the period epic Takht.

