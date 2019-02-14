Have you seen these latest pictures of Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebs?

A galaxy of stars descended at the screening of Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Seen at the screening were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza with her husband apart from the film’s crew.

Deepika Padukone, also came to support her husband and the lovely couple indulged in some PDA even as Deepika kept blushing. Ranbir Kapoor too was spotted who came in to show his support for girlfriend Alia. The film released on Thursday to positive reviews.

At the airport, Sunny Leone was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and she looked refreshing in a maroon dress.

Meanwhile, many more celebrities made to the prayer meet of top designer Vikram Phadnis’ mother Ranjana. Present at the function were Neha Dhupia, Angag Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abbas-Mastan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sanjay Bhansali, Mana and daughter Athiya Shetty among many others.

Isha Koppikar, who has taken a break from movies post marriage and motherhood, walked the ramp for Pernia Qureshi’s Pop Up show for Smile Foundation. Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting Luka Chuppi.

Isha Koppikar on the ramp for Smile Foundation.

Kartik Aaryan dances with students.

From Gully Boy screenings in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan and Dia Mirza at Gully Boy screening.

Athiya Shetty, Abbas Mastan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shweta Bachchan at Ranjana Phadnis prayer meet.

Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Kareena kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s parents at the said prayer meet.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Sunil Grover , Ileana D’Cruz and Ayushmann Khurrana in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

