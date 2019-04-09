Priyanka Chopra’s fans can’t stop shouting ‘My Desi Girl’ on spotting her in this viral video. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, who keeps treating her fans with one surprise or the other thanks to her rather busy Instagram account, was in for a surprise herself. In a new viral video that has surfaced online, a bunch of Indian fans can be seen singing her hit song, Desi Girl, from her older film Dostana on seeing her.

Priyanka can be seen greeting a young girl, even as someone screams out loud calling her ‘My Desi Girl’, adding “Priyanka, I love you”. She waves in the direction of the screams and moves towards a waiting vehicle. Soon, many voices start singing ‘My Desi Girl’. It is not clear when the video was shot. According to a report in Times Now, the video is from the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Atlanta in March.

Jonas Brothers —Nick, Joe and Kevin — released their second single Cool after their successful number, Sucker. Cool too have been well received. Priyanka, accompanied by her sisters-in-law Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Danielle, has been continuously on the move with Jonas Brothers as they perform concerts across cities in the US. In one of the recent videos of the actor, shared by her many fan pages, Priyanka can be seen tripping, nearly falling before grabbing onto Nick’s biceps and laughing post the incident. It is from the backstage of a concert.

Priyanka wrapped up shooting for her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, in March. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and has been directed by Shonali Bose. It is set to hit theatres in October this year.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 08:21 IST