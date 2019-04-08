Priyanka Chopra teaches Bollywood moves to sisters-in-law Sophie Turner, Danielle as they dance the night away. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra bid the greatest goodbye to the weekend as she danced the night away with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Latest videos from the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota, show the girls dancing together while their significant others -- Nick Jonas, Joes Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- enthral the audience with their performance.

A fan video showed Priyanka teaching Sophie and Danielle the hook step to Galla Goodiyaan even as they danced to Sucker. The girls caught on quickly and soon, all three of them could be seen doing it in unison. Pictures from the night show Priyanka and Sophie in a black outfits while Danielle wore a chequered shirt to the party.

Priyanka, Sophie, Danielle, Nick, Joe and Kevin were partying non stop over the weekend. They enjoyed a great party in Penn State on Saturday where they danced with their fans and even did body shots off one man. Sophie and Joe poured drinks for everyone while Priyanka and Nick handed them out. Watch videos:

Nick also shared a video of an exhilarated crowd from the concert. “A friend of ours took this from the crowd tonight. What a moment. #year3000 @jonasbrothers,” he captioned a video that showed thousands of fans singing and dancing together to their songs.

Priyanka shared pictures of all three ‘J Sisters’ on Friday. “The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas @sophiet,” she had captioned a picture from a private jet with Sophie and Danielle. A second picture showed all six of them together. “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!,” she captioned it.

While Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle appeared in the video of Jonas Brothers’ first comeback single Sucker, the three are not part of the group’s latest number titled Cool. Nick, Joe and Kevin have said that they intend on going all out with the reunion. They will soon embark on a world tour and will be featured in an accompanying Amazon Prime video documentary series.

Priyanka will soon be seen in Shonali Bose’ The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is producing and acting in a film on Rajneesh community’s Ma Anand Sheila. Recently, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo also revealed that he is in talks with her for a future project.

Sophie will be seen in the final season of Game of Thrones, which releases on Sunday. She will also be seen as Jean Grey in upcoming X-Men movie, The Dark Phoenix.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 10:41 IST