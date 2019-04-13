Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani for a brand endorsement, may team up with Virat Kohli for an ad

After replacing Shraddha Kapoor and Shruti Haasan for two brands, Sara Ali Khan is now rumoured to have bagged a sports brand, stepping into the shoes of Disha Patani. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut last year with the box office dud Kedarnath, went on to feature in the Rohit Shetty blockbuster Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Kartik Aaryan.

A Mid Day report claimed Sara has replaced Disha and quoted a source as saying, “It was mutually decided between Disha and the brand officials that the contract would not be extended. So Disha moved on to Calvin Klein, and Puma started their hunt for a new face. Sara turned out to be a perfect fit because of her incredible fitness story - on Koffee With Karan, she had revealed her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how she became fit with the right diet and regular workout. The brand’s marketing team is currently designing a campaign around this.”

“If the first campaign does well, the brand officials are also keen to team her up with Virat Kohli for another commercial. However, it’s too early to talk about it,” the source further told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, rumours in February also claimed that Sara may have replaced Disha in Baaghi 3. The film, starring Tiger Shroff, will be third installment of the hit action series. While no offical announcement has been made on the female lead of the movie, director Ahmed Khan had said, “All I can say now is that Shraddha and Disha were always in our minds as they have been part of the franchise. I would love them to be there in Baaghi 3 as well.”

