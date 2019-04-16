Vivek Oberoi asks Salman Khan 16 years after their rift: ‘Do you truly believe in forgiveness?’

Actor Vivek Oberoi has been in the news of late for his biopic on PM Narendra Modi, whose release was stalled by the Election Commission of India. The actor, otherwise active making films in South India, recently spoke candidly in an interview about work and life.

In the section’s rapid fire segment he was asked what question he would ask some people if they had been administered with the truth serum. When the question to ask to Salman Khan arose, Vivek was quick to revert. He told Bollywood Hungama that he would ask Salman: “Do you truly believe in forgiveness?” It is worth recalling that nearly 16 years ago, Salman and Vivek were at loggerheads over one person: Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya, Salman’s long-time girlfriend had walked out on Salman and had begun dating Vivek. In 2003, Vivek had reportedly called a press conference in which he had accused Salman of calling him in a drunken state and threatening to kill him. The presser had a damaging effect on his career and, some may even add, led to his downfall in Bollywood.

Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan ‘Ranbir’ during interview, her crazy laugh is winning fans’ hearts. Watch

Vivek’s Modi biopic which was set to hit the screens on April 12 when Election Commission of India asked the producers to not release it, acting on a complaint by many political parties including the Congress. “You are directed not to exhibit the film till further orders,” the EC had said.

The producers later approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order. As on April 15, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission to watch the biopic and review its decision to put the movie on hold.

Vivek, meanwhile, has been appearing in negative roles in films from south. His latest release, the Malayalam film Lucifer which stars Mohanlal in the lead, has set new industry record for being the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club worldwide. It has achieved the feat in just eight days. He also starred in in Ajith starrer Vivegam.

Salman, meanwhile, remains busy with Bharat, which is due to hit the screens on Eid. He also has the Hindi remake of Korean film, Veteran, Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next opposite Alia Bhatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:35 IST