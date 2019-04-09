Mohanlal’s Lucifer sets new industry record, mints Rs 100 crore in 8 days

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest offering Lucifer, which was directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has struck gold at the box-office. The film has set new industry record for being the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100-crore club worldwide. It has achieved the feat in just eight days.

Mohanlal took to Twitter and wrote: “In just 8 days, Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crore club. This is truly humbling. As a result of your unwavering support, Malayalam film industry is being launched into uncharted territories. Well done Prithviraj and team L.” Lucifer, which is still running to packed houses, is the third Malayalam film to earn over Rs 100 crore.

In just 8 days, #Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crores club. This is truly humbling. As a result of your unwavering support, Malayalam Film Industry is being launched into uncharted territories. Well done @PrithviOfficial and Team L! pic.twitter.com/lmpSHYvfMr — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 8, 2019

In 2016, Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam film to join the 100 crore club. Nivin Paul’s Kayamkulam Kochunni is the second film from the industry to enter the coveted club.

The film, a political thriller, stars Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally. On directing Mohanlal, Prithviraj had said in a tweet: “From growing up watching his films to supervising his dubbing for my debut directorial! I couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you Lalettan Mohanlal.”

Lucifer is a political satire, directed by actor Prithviraj.

In December 2018, Prithviraj took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal. “Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time,” Prithviraj wrote.

Prithviraj further wrote that he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it. He also thanked Mohanlal for believing in him. “Directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career regardless of how many ever films I direct or even if I’ll never direct again.” Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

