Supreme Court asks Election Commission to review decision to put PM Modi biopic on hold

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to watch the ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on the prime minister, and review its decision to put the movie on hold.

“We are informed that EC had no occasion to watch the movie or substantial part of it. The order passed on viewing the short trailer. We are not commenting on the merits of the order but we direct the EC to view the movie either by itself or authorised body and thereafter to give a thought to what petitioners have to say and then consider the matter for public viewing of the movie,” said the Supreme Court.

The poll panel has been told to finalise the decision by Friday and submit it to the court in a sealed cover. The EC will also give a hearing to the representatives of the producer of the biopic.

Last Wednesday, the Election Commission had told the producers to not release the biopic on PM Modi in view of the Lok Sabha elections. “You are directed not to exhibit the film till further orders,” the EC had said.

The producers of the film approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order.

Acting on the complaints of political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel had asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field should not be displayed in the area where Model Code of Conduct was in force.

The EC order had specifically stated that in view of the admitted acts and material available on record, this film being a biopic on Narendra Modi, “prime minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections” can not be exhibited in view of Commission’s order.

The EC order came after the apex court disposed of the petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic, saying the poll panel was the right forum to decide the issue. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.

