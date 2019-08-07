Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at airport and her approval ratings have never been higher. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from her trip to Lucknow on Tuesday. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wheeling her own luggage without any help, and her fans loved her for it.

Sara was seen pushing a trolley loaded with three large suitcases. She had no assistant or security next to her and was seen walking to her car all by herself. When a photographer greeted her, she responded in the like, and asked him, “Hello! Kaise ho aap (How are you),” with a big smile on her face.

Fans loved how simple and down to earth she is. “She is doing her own luggage which no stars do!!! I love her for this simplicity and her grounded attitude,” wrote one. “No manager, assistant, spot boy ? Very down to earth,” wrote another. “She is the only star that I have seen pushing her luggage well done. just goes to show that just because your star you can do things yourself and not be proud just because your a Bollywood star like most of them who thinks they are above everyone!!!!!,” read another comment. “She doesn’t behave like a Diva at all, from her clothes to pushing her trolley to being sweet to people who are nice to her .. very human,” read one comment.

Sara is a fan favourite ever since she made her debut on Koffee With Karan last year. She was loved for her humble attitude, chirpy disposition and impressive intellect. After a round of interviews and promotions for her films Kedarnath and Simmba, she soon became everyone’s favourite Bollywood newcomer.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in last year’s Kedarnath and was later seen with Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

She recently finished shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with her ‘crush’ Kartik Aaryan. The two are rumored to be dating and she was reportedly in Lucknow last week to spend time with him. Kartik even dropped her to the Lucknow airport on Tuesday and was seen giving her a long, tight hug as he left her at the airport.

Love Aaj Kal 2 is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Sara will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

