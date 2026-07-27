Pak-linked BKI module busted, one held with 1.3 kg IED

Punjab Police have busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of its key operative from Jalandhar. The IED was packed with 1.3 kg of high explosives, along with shrapnel and ball bearing, said Punjab DGP. (HT)

The operation also led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of high explosives, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

“This swift and timely action has successfully averted a major terror threat and safeguarded innocent lives,” the DGP said.

The accused was identified as Satbir Singh of Padiana village in Adampur sub-division of Jalandhar district. Police also impounded a black colour Bajaj Platina motorcycle (PB-08-ET-6736), which he was riding.

Sharing operational details, Yadav said Jalandhar’s counter intelligence and Jalandhar Rural police teams had received reliable inputs that an operative of BKI module had retrieved consignment of explosives on the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

Acting swiftly, joint teams from both units laid a checkpost at Dhandaur village and intercepted the motorcycle of the arrested suspect, he said, adding that during search, a bag containing IED was recovered.

An FIR under Sections 113 (1) and 113 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substance Act; and Section 25 (1b)(a) of the Arms Act was registered at the Patara police station in Jalandhar Rural.

The DGP said further investigations were underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the complete terror network, including foreign handlers and local support networks, all involved in the conspiracy.