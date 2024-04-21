Do Aur Do Pyaar director Shirsha Guha Thakurta weighs in on extra-marital relationships: ‘Infidelity is a loaded term’

Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in pivotal roles recently released in theatres. The movie explores the complexities in modern day relationships. Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta gave her opinion on the portrayal of infidelity in the Vidya-Pratik starrer romantic-comedy, in an interview with PTI. (Also read: From Vidya Balan to Kartik Aaryan: Stars who shined brightest at the Do Aur Do Pyaar premiere) Do Aur Do Pyaar director Shirsha Guha Thakurta recently said that her film is not about infidelity.

Shirsha Guha reacts to infidelity in Do Aur Do Pyaar

Shirsha, when quizzed about her take on the extra-marital narrative in Do Aur Do Pyaar opined, “It's not a film about infidelity, it's about love. If it's not working for you anymore, you’re in your right to find love where you do. The word infidelity has a connotation that is not really positive. Infidelity is a loaded term. We have tried to make sure people don't see it (infidelity) as something we are either promoting or calling it wrong or right”.

She further added, “Urban relationships go through this (growing out of love). I don’t think we speak enough about what happens when love becomes old. These are interesting and important questions that we as society need to ask or accept what our reality is.”

Vidya, Pratik, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy play couples who are struggling in their relationships. Vidya and Pratik are a married couple who fall out of love and end up dating Sendhil and Illeana respectively. The light-hearted drama delves into the lives of urban couples and their dilemma with regard to compatibility, commitment, romance and marriage.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is Vidya's first release of 2024. The actor will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.