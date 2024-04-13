Vidya Balan weighs in on nepotism in Bollywood: 'Kisi ki baap ki industry...'

Vidya Balan is all geared up for her upcoming rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actor known for her versatility has always experimented with unconventional characters. In an interview with The Indian Express, she was quizzed about nepotism and its impact on an artist's career. (Also read: Vidya Balan reveals her first boyfriend cheated on her) Vidya Balan recently have her unabashed views on nepotism in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan gets candid about nepotism in Bollywood

Vidya opened up on the topic of nepotism and how it affected her. She opined, “Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote (The film industry does not belong to anyone's father, else every star kid would be successful).”

The actor further added, “I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share.”

Vidya Balan's upcoming projects

Vidya's next Do Aur Do Pyaar is a satirical take on human relations. The movie delves into issues like compatibility and infidelity in modern day marriages. Apart from Vidya, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy play pivotal roles in the movie. This is Vidya's first release of 2024 post Neeyat (2023).

She will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Vidya had shared an update from the first day shoot a month ago and captioned her post as, “Super thrilled to kickstart this spooky yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri , the visionary @aneesbazmee and the man who made this all possible #BhushanKumar! Can’t wait for #Diwali2024.”

