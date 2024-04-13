Vidya Balan reveals her first boyfriend cheated on her: ‘He was just an a**’

Vidya Balan's bad romance

Vidya said that the ‘boy’ cheated on her and how she came to know about it. “I have been cheated on. The first boy I dated cheated on me and I have to tell you he was just an a**. I remember we had just broken up and I bumped into him in college on Valentine’s Day and he turned around and said that ‘I am just going to meet my ex-girlfriend for a date.’ And I was like what? He literally crushed me that day but I have done better than that in life for myself,” she said.

Vidya is now married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. She is also rumoured to have previously dated actor Shahid Kapoor.

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen next with Pratik Gandhi in Do Aur Do Pyaar. It's a rom-com about a couple who have fallen out of love and are having affairs with different people. However, a holiday brings them close again and now they are plagued with how to reveal the same to the people they are having affairs with.

Vidya will also be seen in the third part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In an interview with PTI, she said it was a quick ‘yes’ from her side to the original 2007 movie. She had seen the original Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu and when Priyadarshan offered her the role, done by Shobhna in the original, she jumped at the chance. The Hindi version featured Akshay Kumar as a pyshcharatist and Balan as Avni, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Shiney Ahuja played her husband in the movie. "I remember I went to meet Priyan sir (Priyadarshan). He was shooting an ad with Sunny Deol in Mumbai, so he said, ‘Can you come to the set and meet me?’ I had watched the original Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ (1993) as a kid, and I loved Shobana but I was also scared of her, and I've not watched the film ever again.

"But when he offered the film to me, I said, ‘Wow, are you offering me that film?’, and I said yes instantly. There was no script or anything because I had seen the original. It was probably the shortest meeting I had for a film and that was the shortest time I took to say yes to a film because I loved the original,” the actor said.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The second film in the franchise was made by Bazmee and it had Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in it.