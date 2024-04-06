 Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil's tale of love and infidelity. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil's tale of love and infidelity. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 06, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy come together in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's rom-com, releasing on April 19.

The season of romance is back once again with Do Aur Do Pyaar. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are starring opposite each other in story about their marriage – and affairs. After the quirky teaser, the trailer for the Shirsha Guha Thakurta dropped on Saturday. The trailer offers a satirical take on conflict between husband-wife and extra-marital relations. The film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. (Also read: Tu Hai Kahaan song: The Local Train, Lucky Ali come together for a soulful track starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi)

Do Aur Do Pyaar delves into infidelity in modern relationships (PC/YouTube/Applause Entertainment)
Pratik romances Vidya and Illeana 

The trailer starts with Pratik and Vidya getting into a heated argument inside their kitchen. The promo cuts to the duo cheating on each other. While Vidya is shown dating Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik falls in love with Ileana D'Cruz

There are sequences where all couples are trying hard to make it work. Matters get out of hand when Illeana's character gets pregnant and Pratik asks her if he is the father of the baby. The interpersonal conflict, confusion, self-doubt and frustration among partners in the urban landscape is depicted in the slice-of-life romantic-comedy.

Pratik's 2nd theatrical release post Madgaon Express

Do Aur Do Pyaar is Vidya's return to the silver-screen after Neeyat (2023). It is her first release of 2024. However, this is Pratik's second film this year post Kunal Khemu's comic-caper Madgaon Express. Illeana's last theatrical release was Paagalpanti (2019), so she is making her comeback after five years. Sendhil, on the other hand gets to work in his second Bollywood project post Raj & DK's Shor in the City.

Vidya will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee. While Pratik will next be seen in Anant Mahadevan's Phule where he plays Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule. He is also acting in a historical drama-series Gandhi directed by Hansal Mehta.

Do Aur Do Pyaar releases on April 19 in theatres. It is co-produced by by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla.

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil's tale of love and infidelity. Watch
