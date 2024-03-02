Ileana D'Cruz talks about postpartum depression, being sleep-deprived, tough days: 'I don’t find time for myself'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has opened up on how she doesn't find time for herself after becoming a mother. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ileana shared that not enough is spoken about postpartum depression. She also said that it is 'incredibly tough some days'. Ileana also posted a no-makeup photo of herself as she lay in bed in a robe. (Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz says she was convinced she would have a girl child, reveals the meaning of son Koa's name) Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her life after becoming a mother.

Ileana talks about not finding time for herself

Ileana wrote, "Hi …It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here…Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha. Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep-deprived doesn’t help lol."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Actor speaks about postpartum depression

She also added, "Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don’t talk about postpartum depression enough. It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling. And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30min workout and 5 min shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that."

Ileana opens up on ‘emotional overwhelming journey’

"So what I’m trying to say is I’m working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now. Which I love btw- there’s so many amazing things that have happened to me and it’s been an emotional overwhelming journey. I just haven’t been one of those moms who’ve 'bounced back' immediately. I’m being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I’m coming back. That’s all. Thanks for sticking around and reading," she concluded.

About Ileana's son

Ileana welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August last year. She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on Instagram on August 5, 2023.

Ileana's films

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, which will hit the theatres on March 8, 2024. She also has Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It will release in cinemas on March 29.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place