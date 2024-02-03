Ileana D'Cruz says she was convinced she would have a girl child, reveals the meaning of son Koa's name

Ileana D'Cruz opened up about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan and the meaning behind his name. She told Times Of India that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child and hence only had thought about baby girl names. Ileana and her partner, Michael Dolan, had their baby in 2023. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz breaks silence on marriage with Michael Dolan Ileana D'Cruz had her son Koa last year.

Ileana D'Cruz on wanting girl child

Ileana said, "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

Ileana reveals meaning of her son's name

“I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up,” she added.

Ileana's family

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child on August 1, 2023. She revealed the name of her child and news of his arrival to her fans days later. Even her pregnancy announcement was a surprise for fans.

She lives in the US with her partner Mike aka Michael Dolan, and their song Koa. It's unknown whether the two tied the knot before Koa's birthday. Several reports claimed that they were married. However, Ileana never confirmed nor denied it.

She will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. It also stars Vidya Balan. She is likely to visit India for the promotions with her partner and son. She is also a part of Unfair & Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda. Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull.

