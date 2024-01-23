Ileana D'Cruz shares no-makeup selfie, teases son Koa Phoenix Dolan for giving her ‘sleepless nights, raccoon eyes’

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has shared a selfie and spoke about her sleepless nights. She has been talking on social media about her motherhood journey since announcing the birth of son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August 2023. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Ileana gave fans a new glimpse of herself and her son. (Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz breaks silence on marriage with Michael Dolan, slams 'people talking rubbish about her partner') Ileana D'Cruz shared her photo and her son Koa Phoenix Dolan's video.

Ileana shares a selfie, son's video

In the selfie, Ileana flaunted her bare face with a no-makeup look. She wore black and white pyjamas. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Behind every mama trying to take a flattering, no-makeup selfie that tries not to show her sleepless-nights-raccoon-eyes..."

Ileana pens note

Ileana also posted a video of Koa throwing his legs in the air. She didn't reveal his face but he lay on the bed wearing a brown and white onesie. She continued, "...is a jumpy little munchkin who's responsible for said raccoon eyes, but also for bringing her more joy than she could ever imagine possible and a bruised arm (laughing face emoji)."

Ileana welcomed Koa last year

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 last year and revealed the name days later. She introduced her baby by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan, was sleeping. Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana's Christmas was spent with boyfriend, son

Last year, on Christmas, Ileana gave a sneak peek into her celebration with her boyfriend, Michael Dolan and her baby Koa Phoenix. Taking to Instagram, Ileana shared videos and pictures from her Christmas celebrations. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My heart is full and I'm so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family. Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it "

She had also revealed that she is not handling her son alone and shared a picture with Michael. Ileana conducted an interactive session on Instagram for fans by answering their series of questions. During the session, one of the fans asked, "How you single handling your child?" Responding to the question, Ileana shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Ileana's films

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely.

She also has the romantic comedy-drama Do Aur Do Pyaar. It also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles. It will hit the screens on March 29. The upcoming film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

