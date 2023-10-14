Ileana D'Cruz shares glimpse of her first outing with son Koa Phoenix Dolan. See pic

Actor Ileana D'Cruz stepped out for lunch for the first time with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan and documented it all. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Ileana shared a cute photo of herself and her son from the outing. Ileana can be seen leaning into the black baby stroller in the candid pic. Also read: Ileana D'Cruz shares cute photo with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns 2-months-old Ileana D'Cruz with her baby on their recent outing.

Ileana D'Cruz's first outing with son

She wore a white dress with a blue denim shirt, white sneakers and a black cap. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch." New mom Ileana, who gave birth in August, keeps sharing pictures of herself and her life with little Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz went on her first outing with son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

The actor had recently dropped adorable pictures of playing with her son. Taking to Instagram, Ileana had treated fans with a glimpse of their precious moments together. In the pictures, Ileana can be seen with Koa, who is lying on the cot and looking at his mother. Sharing the photos, she had written, "I absolutely love how his face lights up, when he sees the little birdie."

Ileana D'Cruz's baby announcement

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. She introduced her baby by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, the baby boy, whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan was seen sleeping. Sharing the photo, she had written, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana is rumoured to be married to Michael Dolan. They reportedly tied the knot in May this year. Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of actor Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on a holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, dating rumours about the pair began to circulate. Ileana was earlier in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati.

