Never Have I Ever star Sedhil Ramamurthy to star with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar: ‘She is India’s Meryl Streep'

Actors Vidya Balan and Illeana D'Cruz are all set to come up with a romantic drama film, Do Aur Do Pyaar. On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, shared a motion poster on Instagram. The post read, “This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!” Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships.

In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Illeana D'Cruz. Soon after the motion poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan wrote, “This is super exciting.” Another commented, "Awaited @balanvidya."

A social media user wrote, “Sendhil in an Indian movie?? Wow!! Never seen him in Indian movies earlier.” Sendhil posted a long note on IG about the movie. "Alright guys, here's the motion poster for my next Hindi (Indian) film, #DoAurDoPyaar ("2+2 = Love"), releasing in cinemas worldwide on 29th March, 2024. my friend, @tanuj.garg produced this film. He sent me the script and I loved the character and idea of filming in India again for the 1st time since 2009. I have been a fan of Vidya Balan for a long time. She’s India’s Meryl Streep as far as I’m concerned. I can’t believe I got to work with her. It was an amazing experience. Working with Prathik and Ileana was the on top.

“My work visa was organised in record time (shout out to the Indian Consulate in NYC) and before I could blink, I was on a flight from New York to Mumbai. My first day of the shoot was for this poster. I had a blast doing it and it's going to show in the film. I hope you all check it out!”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Vidya shared a cryptic post to make her fan curious about her upcoming project by writing on Instagram, “Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge!Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!”

The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment.

Do Aur Do Pyaar will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.