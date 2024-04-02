Tu Hai Kahaan song: The Local Train, Lucky Ali come together for a soulful track starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi

The Local Train and Lucky Ali collaboration? Fans are already in love with the beautiful new song from the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, titled Tu Hai Kahaan. The makers of the film released the one minute-long video of the song, picturized on Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi on Tuesday. (Also read: Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy come together in quirky rom-com) Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in a still from the song.

Tu Hai Kahaan

The music video begins in the scenic landcapes of Ooty, where the characters of Vidya and Pratik are travelling together via a local taxi. There seems to be some sort of unresolved past issues between the two in the beginning. They begin to recollect memories of their happy times together. The scene shifts time and again to flashbacks, where Vidya and Pratik's characters are seen getting hitched in the presence of family and friends.

Eventually, the two lighten up and smile at each other. When the cab driver tries to give some details about the place, they smile and look at each other affectionately. Vidya shared the song on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption: “The magic of love just got real with Lucky Ali & The Local Train coming together!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented: “This is one of the sweetest songs ever made. The essence, the love, the beauty everything is on a different level." Another said, “Lucky Ali's songs have a certain nostalgia attached to them. Pure magic!” A comment also read, “The Local Train's music adds a whole new dimension to Lucky Ali's vocals.” “The Local Train and Lucky Ali What a time to live life,” read another comment.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a light-hearted love story about married couples. Apart from Vidya and Pratik, it also stars Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla, it is slated to be released in theatres on April 19, 2024.

