Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy come together in quirky rom-com

Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser: Vidya Balan is back in action with a light-hearted love story about married couples. The teaser for Do Aur Do Pyaar directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta was unveiled on Thursday. Apart from Vidya, the rom-com also features Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Although, the actors are mostly known for their intense roles, their upcoming movie has a light-hearted take on relationships. (Read more: Never Have I Ever's Sendhil Ramamurthy to star with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar) Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamoorthy star in slice-of-life rom-com.

Vidya Balan romances Pratik in quirky love story

The teaser begins with a married couple played by Vidya and Pratik having meal on their couch. The latter offers her his ice-cream but she denies stating she avoids milk as she is a vegan. Her husband points out that her facewash has milk in it. The video is followed by mushy moments between another couple portrayed by Illeana and Sendhil.

All four of them are shown making attempts to reignite the passion and excitement in their relationships. From going to movie dates to travelling, the characters try hard to bring back the marital bliss. In the end Ileana's character tells Sendhil that married couples don't have sex. The teaser ends with Vidya and Pratik getting intimate.

Ileana, Sendhil make Bollywood comeback

Ileana is making her comeback post motherhood with Do Aur Do Pyaar. She previously featured in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull and Pagalpanti. The actor also played a crucial role in Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Raid. Sendhil, who plays her husband in the Shirsha Guha directorial, was seen in Raj and DK's Shor in the City.

Vidya was last featured in the mystery-thriller Neeyat. She will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Pratik's upcoming releases are Phule and Dedh Bigha Zameen.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla. It is slated to be released in theatres on April 19, 2024.

