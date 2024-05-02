Ankita Lokhande rejects Karan Johar's web series Student of The Year 3: Report

'Ankita was approached for Student Of The Year 3'

A source close to Ankita told the portal that she turned down the opportunity to be a part of Karan Johar’s project for reasons best known to her. “Yes, Ankita was approached for Student of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision,” the source said.

Karan Johar will launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor in the OTT space with Student of the Year 3; the web series will reportedly stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It was recently announced that Shanaya Kapoor's film debut will not be Karan's Bedhadak; she'll be launched with Mohanlal's pan-India film Vrushabha instead.

Recently, Karan spilled details about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. He discussed the web series, revealing that Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame directs it. He said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with his high-school drama, Student of the Year (SOTY). The film was turned into a franchise seven years later with Student of the Year 2 (2019). The second movie, directed by Puneet Malhotra, launched Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria into films; they were seen alongside Tiger Shroff. Now, four years later, the high school movie franchise is set for one more edition, albeit as a web series.