Karan Johar to turn Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series starring Shanaya Kapoor: Report

It was recently announced that Shanaya Kapoor's film debut will not be Karan's Bedhadak; she'll be launched with Mohanlal's pan-India film Vrushabha instead. Shanaya has already worked in the capacity of an assistant director on cousin-actor Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. However, her transition into acting has been discussed over the past few years.

About Student of the Year 3

Karan Johar is turning the Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, as per a Pinkvilla report. The project is currently in the writing stage and is scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of this year, added the report. The Disney+ Hotstar show is expected to introduce some more fresh faces alongside Shanaya, and the casting process for that is reportedly underway.

Further details about the show's plot are awaited, but as per the sources quoted in the report, the work on this series is going on in full swing at Dharma’s digital content arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. The director for the series is expected to be finalised within a month.

Shanaya's acting debut

News of Shanaya's Bollywood launch has been around for the past two years. The star kid was initially set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

However, the Shashank Khaitan directorial was reportedly shelved due to script issues. Now, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film Vrushabha will finally mark Shanaya's first movie as an actor.

Student of the Year franchise

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with his high-school drama, Student of the Year (SOTY). The film was turned into a franchise seven years later with Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2).

The second movie, directed by Puneet Malhotra, launched Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria into films; they were seen alongside Tiger Shroff. Now, four years later, the high school movie franchise is set for one more edition, albeit as a web series.

