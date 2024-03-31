Salman Khan backs out of Karan Johar's The Bull after endless production delays: Report

Salman Khan and Karan Johar seem to be a jinxed collaboration. Twenty-five years after the actor starred in the filmmaker's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the two have been trying to reunite, but to no avail. A Bollywood Hungama report now suggests that Salman has opted out of The Bull, an army film being produced by Karan's Dharma Productions. (Also Read: Salman Khan hopes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘break record’ of Tiger and Sultan; check out Akshay Kumar's response) Salman Khan has reportedly walked out of Karan Johar's production

The Bull stalled?

Owing to production delays, The Bull has already been pushed thrice now. While Salman was happy to accommodate his dates so far, the actor now has to start filming for AR Murugadoss' next action flick, produced by his friend Sajid Nadiadwala. "After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” the report quotes an unnamed source.

“He might give another try to make Bull a reality, but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project,” the source added. The Bull was an army film supposed to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame.

Karan and Salman

The two were supposed to team up to co-produce Anurag Singh's 2019 period action film Kesari, but even that deal fell through. On Salman's birthday last year, Karan penned a note for the actor and remembered the time Salman signed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as a favour, when no other actor was ready to do it.

“25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that,” Karan had written on Instagram, hinting at reuniting with Salman for The Bull. However, there's no official word on the film's stalling or shelving yet.

