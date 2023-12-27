Karan Johar hints at reuniting with Salman Khan on his birthday: ‘25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell’

Filmmaker Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane on Salman Khan's birthday. Salman turned 58 on Wednesday. On the occasion, Karan Johar penned a lengthy note on his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Salman in a supporting role, for which he happily agreed despite many others rejecting it. Also read: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai on 58th birthday, greets paparazzi with folded hands and salute Karan Johar wished Salman Khan on his 58th birthday.

Karan Johar wishes Salman Khan on birthday

Karan shared a still of Salman from the film and wrote, “25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected.”

Salman Khan as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman plays Aman, one of the most loved characters in the film. Aman sacrifices his love, Anjali (played by Kajol), so that she can reunite with her unrequited love. Shah Rukh played Rahul Khanna, Anjali's best friend and childhood crush. Rani Mukerji appears as Rahul's girlfriend, whom Rahul marries.

Alvira wanted Salman to do KKHH

While Kajol, Shah Rukh and Rani had major screentime in the film, Salman appeared only in the second half. However, Karan said Salman had no qualms about his small role. He revealed, “The superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him… In my wildest dreams, I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration.”

“I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it… He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive) kindly offered me water and said ‘I’m on!,’ Karan continued and revealed why Salman actually came on board and thanked his sister Alvira.

Salman agreed to KKHH without narration

He added, “I was perplexed and said but ‘You are in the second half’ you haven’t heard it? He said ‘I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie’ and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH. I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and Salman Khan in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don’t happen today! Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always. Also, 25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with his friends and family in Mumbai. He cut his birthday cake with his niece Ayat at the party, attended by several celebrities, including Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Nandita Mehtani, Helen, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma among others.

