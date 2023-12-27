Salman Khan returns to Mumbai on 58th birthday, greets paparazzi with folded hands and salute. Watch

It's a big day for Salman Khan as he turned a year older on Wednesday. he who was out of Mumbai, made sure he comes back home for his 58th birthday. The birthday boy was snapped arriving at the airport with his beefed-up security. Also read: Inside Arbaaz Khan's wedding Salman Khan on his birthday, seen at Mumbai airport. (Yogen Shah)(Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan reaches Mumbai to celebrate birthday

In a paparazzi video, Salman is seen being snapped by several photographers who were stationed outside the airport terminal for his one glimpse. The Tiger actor looked handsome in a black t-shirt, paired with a black jacket and blue denim pants. His bodyguard Shera was seen walking beside him.

Salman Khan to paparazzi

Upon seeing the photographers, Salman quickly greeted them with folded hands and even struck a salaam pose. He briefly posed for them and showed them his hands, as a gesture to acknowledge the media's presence before getting into his vehicle. Salman continued to pose by flashing the thumbs-up sign from his car as well.

Where was Salman before?

On Tuesday, Salman was seen at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The purpose of his visit is not known yet. Prior to this, Salman attended the nikkah ceremony of his brother Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Sshura Khan.

The private wedding took place in Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends only. Besides Salman, the entire Khan-dhan was present to bless the couple on their union. From Salim Khan and Salma Khan to Helen and Sohail Khan, the whole family came together on the occasion. Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri were also seen in family photos.

Other Bollywood celebrities who share a close relationship with Arbaaz and Sshura were also a part of the celebration. This included Raveena Tandon with whom Sshura has been working for years, and Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with warm wishes for Salman from his fans. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it reunited Salman with co-star Katrina Kaif on screen after years. Emraan Hashmi was the new addition to the franchise as he appeared as the prime antagonist. Salman has not yet announced his next project.

