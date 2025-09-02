Pawan Kalyan birthday: Chiranjeevi wishes his brother with throwback pic; Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan pen sweet notes

Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. His brother and actor Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with him and penned a sweet note to wish him on social media. Allu Arjun also penned a birthday wish for Pawan. Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun pen birthday wishes for Pawan Kalyan.

Chiranjeevi's birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture from their younger days. In the picture, Pawan Kalyan can be seen hugging Chiranjeevi from behind. Both of them are seen wearing hoodies in shades of blue. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Wishing birthday greetings to Kalyan Babu, who is continuously serving the people as a lead actor in the film industry, as a Jana Sena leader in public life, and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh."

He added, "The dedication you are showing in public service is unforgettable. With the blessings of all the people, with affection, I bless you to live a hundred years with good health and stand as a guide for the people. Long live! @PawanKalyan."

Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh among others wish Pawan Kalyan

Allu Arjun also took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a candid picture of him laughing with Pawan Kalyan and penned a simple wish, which read, "Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu." Shruti Haasan also penned a wish, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir may You always continue to shine and be exactly who you are."

Adivi Sesh also wrote on X, "Happy Birthday Honourable DCM @PawanKalyan sir. Thank you for inspiring generations. Thank you for serving the people and thank you for being the genuine person that you are ❤️ Many Many happy returns of the day."

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni also shared a picture of Pawan and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Dearest Power Star @PawanKalyan garu. 💐🎉 A true icon who proved that nothing is impossible when passion meets determination. Wishing you joy, success & good health always."

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie

Pawan will next be seen in the gangster action thriller film OG, written and directed by Sujeeth. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu film debut and Priyanka Mohan in key roles. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 25.