Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on death of his beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: ‘Her love, wisdom…’

Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, and Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. On Sunday, actor Allu Arjun took to his X account to pen a heartfelt note on the demise of her ‘beloved grandmother’ and thank everyone for their condolences. (Also read: Pawan Kalyan hugs emotional Allu Arjun as he visits his house to pay respects after Allu Kanakaratnam’s death. Watch) Allu Arjun is 'humbled' with all the messages after the death of his beloved grandmother.

Allu Arjun's note

Allu shared a picture of his grandmother and wrote in the caption, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled."

Telangana Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy; Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu; Minister for Environment, Forest, Science and Technology of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan; Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh Lokesh Nara; CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu were among the many names who expressed their condolences via X. Arjun replied to each of them and thanked them for their concern.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, along with other family members, turned pallbearers during Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites. The entire family was there to pay their last respects and stand united in such a tough time.

Chiranjeevi's note

Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a note on his mother-in-law's demise. It read, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."