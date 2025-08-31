Pawan Kalyan hugs emotional Allu Arjun as he visits his house to pay respects after Allu Kanakaratnam’s death. Watch

Filmmaker Allu Aravind and his family are currently mourning the death of his mother, Allu Kanakaratnam. Recently, actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visited their home to offer condolences. He was seen giving a warm hug to a visibly emotional Allu Arjun and conversing with the family. Pawan Kalyan visits Allu Arjun and Allu Arvind's house to offer condolences.

Pawan Kalyan visits Allu Arjun's house

A video circulating on the internet shows Pawan Kalyan, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, entering Allu Arjun's house and embracing him. A visibly saddened Allu Arjun then escorted him to the photograph of his late grandmother, where Pawan paid his respects. He was later seen meeting Allu Aravind, hugging him, and sitting down for a conversation.

Allu Aravind is the brother of Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM could not attend the funeral procession in Hyderabad as he was tied up with a meeting in Vizag. However, his wife arrived at the residence to offer her last respects and support the family during this emotionally overwhelming time.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, along with other family members, turned pallbearers during Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites. The Pushpa actor’s son, Allu Ayaan, broke down in tears at the funeral and was seen being consoled by his father with a tight hug.

About Allu Kanakaratnam

Kanakaratnam passed away at the age of 94 in the early hours of Saturday due to age-related ailments. Allu Arjun, who was shooting in Mumbai, rushed back to Hyderabad upon hearing the news. Ram Charan also left his Peddi shoot in Mysore to reach Allu Aravind's residence and pay his respects.

Chiranjeevi confirmed the news of his mother-in-law's death in an emotional post, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

At a press conference following her passing, Chiranjeevi revealed that he had facilitated the donation of his mother-in-law's eyes, thereby fulfilling her last wish.