Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu streams on OTT with tweaked ending; fans frustrated by 3 different climaxes

Directors Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s historical epic film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, was released in theatres on 24 July. The film did not perform as expected, receiving criticism for its shoddy VFX and screenplay. After its release on the OTT platform Prime Video on 20 August, the reactions don’t seem to get any better. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character in Krish and Jyothi Krisna's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Trimmed version of HHVM streams on Prime Video with tweaked ending

Since its release in theatres, HHVM has had three different endings. The first version, which was 2 hours 43 minutes long, ended in a ridiculous fight scene between Veera Mallu (Pawan) and Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol) involving a tornado. After receiving criticism for it, producer AM Rathnam trimmed the runtime and ended the film on a different note, with Aurangzeb saying, “Aandhi vastundi (A storm is coming),” as Veera rides towards him, cutting out the tornado fight. Now, the makers have released a third ending by trimming the runtime to 2 hours and 33 minutes, with the film ending after a fight scene choreographed by Pawan.

Fans confused by three different endings for HHVM

Once HHVM hit OTT, fans were confused as to why yet another ending was chosen for the film. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Malli kotha climax aa (Not a new climax again).” Another wrote, “Enti chowki thana fight taruvata end chesava @amjothikrishna. adem ending ra 2nd version better kada ra aandhi vastundi ane deggara end chesav. (You ended the film after the Chowki Thana fight, wasn’t the second version better?)”

Some fans even got frustrated, asking Jyothi how he delivered three different endings despite going to film school. One wrote, “#HariHaraVeeraMallu Arey @amjothikrishna first day Emo RRR type lo vesavu ending, 3rd day inkoka side vesavu ending, Ott lo emo ah fight ayyaka vesavu ending. Assalu Ninnu evadra film school ki pampinchindhi, pampinchina evdra neeku certify chesindhi (You gave an RRR type ending on first day, then changed it on the third day. Now there’s another ending on OTT. How did you graduate from film school?)”

Some fans, however, thought the new ending was apt. One wrote, “This should have been done earlier… a high-ending, a costly miss raa @HHVMFilm.” Another also wrote that the filmmakers lost a ‘golden chance’ in theatres.

HHVM stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. It tells the story of an outlaw who is tasked with retrieving the Koh-i-Noor from Aurangzeb.