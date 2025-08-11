Nidhhi Agerwal says she did not choose to travel in Andhra Pradesh government car for an event: ‘Completely baseless’

Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, faced backlash on social media after she was spotted travelling in an Andhra Pradesh government car. Many wondered why she was given the privilege of travelling in a government car when she was just an actor. Niddhi has now responded to these allegations and clarified that the choice of a government car was not hers. It was provided to her by the event organisers. Nidhhi Agerwal has addressed the claims regarding her recent appearance at an event.

Nidhhi's statement

Taking to her X account, Nidhhi shared an official statement, which began: “I would like to address and clarify certain speculations circulating on social media regarding my recent visit to Bhimavaram for a store launch event.”

She added, “During the event, the local organisers arranged transportation for me, which happened to be a vehicle belonging to the Andhra Pradesh government. I wish to clearly state that I had no role in requesting this vehicle- it was provided solely by the event organisers for logistical purposes.”

‘I share no connection in this context’

The statement continued, “Some online reports and posts are wrongly suggesting that this vehicle was sent to me by government officials. I want to make it absolutely clear that these claims are completely baseless. I share no connection in this context, and the use of the vehicle had nothing to do with any government officials.”

Nidhhi concluded by stating, “I deeply value my audience, and it is important to clarify my truth so that no misinformation is carried forward. I am grateful to my fans and well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

The controversy began after Niddhi was spotted travelling in an Andhra Pradesh Government car. She had visited a mall to attend an event. Many users on X questioned how the actor was given the government car for this purpose.

On the work front, Nidhhi was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In the film, Nidhhi plays a Devadasi called Panchami, whom Veera rescues. Pawan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in the film, while Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb. The film received criticism for its shoddy VFX and story.